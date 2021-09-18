President Trump Sends SCATHING Letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump has sent a letter to the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and we’ve got the official letter below.

President Trump addresses the large scale voter fraud in Georgia, and he enclosed a report showing that 43,000 Absentee ballot votes counted in DeKalb Country violated the chain of custody rules, making them invalid.

He also lays into Georgia Governor Kemp and says that Raffensperger and Kemp are doing a great service to the Great State of Georgia allowing this fraud to be allowed.

You can read the full letter below from the 45th President.

What are your thoughts America, is Trump right?

