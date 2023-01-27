News

President Trump Says ATT/Directv Must CANCEL CNN and MSNBC if They’re Going to Cancel Newsmax and OAN

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

President Trump took to Truth Social to speak out about the blatant censorship of Newsmax and OANN from AT&T and their companies DirecTV and U-Verse.

The president noticeably upset by posting this update in all caps.

As you may know by now, back in April of 2022, AT&T owned DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse canceled OAN (One American News Network). Now they’ve doubled down on canceling conservative networks.

On Tuesday at midnight, AT&T and their brands of DirecTV, U-Verse, and DirecTV Stream pulled the plug on Newsmax for good, even though the reach 25 million people a month on cable.

Here is President Trump’s statement below.

CANCEL CNN & MSDNC (MSNBC). FAKE NEWS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO “STINK UP” OUR AIRWAVES! DIRECTV, WHICH IS DOING REALLY BADLY, & AT&T, WHICH IS DOING EVEN WORSE, SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES FOR DROPPING NEWSMAX AND OAN. WE SHOULD DROP THEM!!!

Do you agree with President Trump?

