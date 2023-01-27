President Trump Says ATT/Directv Must CANCEL CNN and MSNBC if They’re Going to Cancel Newsmax and OAN

President Trump took to Truth Social to speak out about the blatant censorship of Newsmax and OANN from AT&T and their companies DirecTV and U-Verse.
The president noticeably upset by posting this update in all caps.
As you may know by now, back in April of 2022, AT&T owned DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse canceled OAN (One American News Network). Now they’ve doubled down on canceling conservative networks.
On Tuesday at midnight, AT&T and their brands of DirecTV, U-Verse, and DirecTV Stream pulled the plug on Newsmax for good, even though the reach 25 million people a month on cable.
Here is President Trump’s statement below.
CANCEL CNN & MSDNC (MSNBC). FAKE NEWS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO “STINK UP” OUR AIRWAVES! DIRECTV, WHICH IS DOING REALLY BADLY, & AT&T, WHICH IS DOING EVEN WORSE, SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THEMSELVES FOR DROPPING NEWSMAX AND OAN. WE SHOULD DROP THEM!!!
Do you agree with President Trump?
