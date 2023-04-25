President Trump Responds to Fox News and Tucker Carlson Parting Ways (VIDEO)

President Trump sat down for an interview on Newsmax and was asked about the Fox News termination of Tucker Carlson.
Carlson’s demise along with Dan Bongino’s both come within a week of each other, and directly after Fox News settled the Dominion lawsuit for a whopping $787 million dollars.
Check out President Trump’s response below.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Trump2024 & I we love Tucker we are coming for our country and Trumps coming with us !!!!
[…] Visit Direct Link […]
Tucker’s dismissal from FOX was all part of the DOMINION settlement. The Murdoch’s received some relief on the proviso that they remove the most INFLUENTIAL TRUTH TELLER in America today.