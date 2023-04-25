President Trump Responds to Fox News and Tucker Carlson Parting Ways (VIDEO)

President Trump sat down for an interview on Newsmax and was asked about the Fox News termination of Tucker Carlson.

Carlson’s demise along with Dan Bongino’s both come within a week of each other, and directly after Fox News settled the Dominion lawsuit for a whopping $787 million dollars.

Check out President Trump’s response below.

WATCH:

Trump responds to the Tucker news…



pic.twitter.com/ZwmSZFphbN — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) April 25, 2023

