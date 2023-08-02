President Trump Releases New Statement on Joe Biden’s Disastrous Bidenomics Agenda

Bedminster, NJ — In a new video, President Donald J. Trump slammed Joe Biden’s disastrous Bidenomics agenda, which has brought record-high inflation, collapsing wages for American workers, and rising costs.

“The Communist Left always hurts the very people they pretend to help,” President Trump said. “Under the disaster known as Bidenomics, Hispanic Americans, African Americans, and young people are hurting like never before.”

Watch President Trump’s Statement Comparing the Trump America First Economic Record v. Bidenomics

“No administration in modern times has matched the power of our America First economic formula, and they never even came close,” President Trump said. “We had low taxes, low regulations, low inflation, maximum American energy production, we were energy independent, and fair and reciprocal trade. Under Trump, every policy is about making life better and more affordable for hardworking American families.”

TRANSCRIPT

The Communist Left always hurts the very people they pretend to help. Under the disaster known as Bidenomics, Hispanic Americans, African Americans, and young people are hurting like never before.

The Biden economy, one third of the Gen Z and millennials have absolutely no savings, nothing whatsoever. Home ownership has been pushed out of reach for millions, with the rate for a 30-year mortgage up 157 percent and going much higher. Real wages collapsed 26 months in a row, and that’s a record. Typical Americans have seen their incomes crushed by $7,400 a year since Biden took office, the biggest pay cut in many decades. Credit card debt has just reached an all-time high—with American consumers owing nearly a TRILLION dollars on their credit card bills, up 17 percent from just a year ago, one of the largest increases in history.

This is an economic calamity, and a human tragedy. Very sad to watch. My mission is to rescue hardworking families from the nightmare of Bidenomics, and restore the American Dream– something you don’t hear too much about anymore– and that’s going to be restored for you and everyone you love.

Under my leadership, household net worth rose to an all-time high, and the African American, Hispanic American, Asian American poverty rates hit an all-time low. We built the greatest economy in the history of the world—and when I am reelected, we will quickly do that again.

No administration in modern times has matched the power of our America First economic formula, and they never even came close. We had low taxes, low regulations, low inflation, maximum American energy production, we were energy independent, and fair and reciprocal trade. Under Trump, every policy is about making life better and more affordable for hardworking American families. So to every American who is struggling under Crooked Joe Biden, and he is indeed Crooked, the most Crooked president we’ve ever had: help is on the way. I am fighting for you as hard as I can. We’re doing a job.

Together, we will Make America Wealthy Again—and we will Make America Great Again.

Thank you.

