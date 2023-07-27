President Trump Rally Announcement for Erie, PA; Saturday July 29, 2023 at 6PM EST

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by members of Congress, state legislators, and grassroots leaders on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, in Erie, PA.
Date and Time
Saturday, July 29, 2023
6:00PM EDT
Venue
Erie Insurance Arena
809 French Street
Erie, PA 16501
Special Guest Speakers:
Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District
Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District
Hon. Fred Keller, Former U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
Hon. Carla Sands, Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark
Sean Parnell, Combat Veteran and Best-Selling Author
Timeline of Events
8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
1:00PM – Doors Open
4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
6:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets
Request General Media Credentials
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 5:00PM EDT.
