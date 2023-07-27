President Trump Rally Announcement for Erie, PA; Saturday July 29, 2023 at 6PM EST

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by members of Congress, state legislators, and grassroots leaders on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, in Erie, PA.

Date and Time

Saturday, July 29, 2023

6:00PM EDT

Venue

Erie Insurance Arena

809 French Street

Erie, PA 16501

Special Guest Speakers:

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District

Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District

Hon. Fred Keller, Former U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District

Hon. Carla Sands, Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark

Sean Parnell, Combat Veteran and Best-Selling Author

Timeline of Events

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

1:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

6:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets

REGISTER HERE

Request General Media Credentials

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 5:00PM EDT.

