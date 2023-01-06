President Trump Posts HILARIOUS Picture of Himself Sitting in Speaker Pelosi’s Chair with Biden and Kamala on Truth Social

Not long after Congressman Matt Gaetz stated on the House floor that former President Donald J. Trump should be nominated for Speaker of the House, President Trump dropped this hilarious post on his Truth Social platform.

The meme that Trump shared, shows him making a hilarious face and sitting in the House Speaker chair next to Kamala Harris and with Joe Biden giving a State of the Union address, absolutely hysterical.

This is what we love about Trump, he doesn’t care who he pisses off, and they can’t stand him for not kissing their asses.

Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida would nominate Trump for Speaker of the House in the video below.

WATCH:

I’m formally nominating President Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House.



Make the House of Representatives Great Again! pic.twitter.com/HZJ4Mqc1bi — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 5, 2023

Which prompted President Trump to make this hilarious post on Truth Social below.

Do you miss Trump yet?

