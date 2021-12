President Trump speaking at Pastor Robert Jeffress First Baptist Dallas church on Sunday said that America need a savior.

“Our country needs a Savior and our country has a Savior…that’s NOT ME, that’s somebody much higher up than me!”

Powerful words today from President Trump, and truer words not spoken.

Watch him speaking below.

WATCH:

Our country needs a Savior and our country has a Savior…that's NOT ME, that's somebody much higher up than me! President Donald J. Trump joined Pastor Robert Jeffress at First Baptist Dallas today. pic.twitter.com/0pkFUlu9yC — Shiloh10java (@shiloh10java) December 20, 2021

