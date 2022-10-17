President Trump Officially Responds to Jan 6 Committee Subpoena with 15 Page Letter [DETAILS INSIDE]

On Friday, former President Donald Trump responded to the House January 6 panel’s vote to subpoena him in a15-page letter. With less than a month to go before the midterms, Trump did not indicate whether he would testify, even though the member of the panel voted to approve the subpoena.

Trump addressed the letter to chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in where he wrote, “Despite the very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before. This letter is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt.”

Trump also described members of the committee saying, “Members are being highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots.”

The letter was titled “PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY,” making made reference to a statement he made to protestors who amassed in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, when he told them “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Protesters who attended rallies on January 6, Trump wrote, were demonstrating against what he described as election fraud that swayed the November 2020 election toward Democrat rival Joe Biden. So far, more than 860 people have been charges with offenses relating to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also said in the letter, “Those who committed the Fraud, thereby having created the Crime of the Century, but those who fought the Crime have suffered a fate that was unthinkable just a short time ago.”

Trump argued in the letter, “The House January 6 committee ignored that he sent thousands of National Guard troops to Capitol Hill, which was blocked by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Capitol Police, which were being controlled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Her spokesman, Drew Hammill, told Newsweek that Trump’s allegations, “Have no basis in fact.”

While Trump did not say in the letter whether he would testify, he offered a signal that he could be considering it. He shared a Truth Social post on Friday that linked to a Fox News article claiming a “source close to the former president” indicated that he “loves the idea of testifying.”

The subpoena is unlikely to succeed since it will likely prompt legal challenges from Trump’s attorneys. Additionally, the subpoena will expire at the end of the current Congress, which is January 3, 2023.

As for when the subpoena would actually be issued, Thompson told reporters that it would be issued “as soon as we get the paperwork.”

At its last scheduled public hearing before the midterms, the panel voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to Trump.

According to Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is vice chairman of the January 6 commission said on Thursday evening, “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January 6 was one man, Donald Trump. Cheney later alleged, “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all-in motion.”

Chairman Thompson also commented, “And Trump is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on January 6, so we want to hear from him. He is required to answer for his actions.”

