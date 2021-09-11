President Trump Makes Surprise Visit to NYPD and FDNY on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 (VIDEO)

The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump made a surprise visit to New York to visit with the NYPD and the FDNY on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The response was overwhelming with smiles, cheers, and love for President Trump.
President Trump was asked by a police officer if he was going to run again, and his response should please tens of millions of Americans.
“Oh that’s a tough question, actually for me it’s an easy question, I mean I know what I’m going to do. But we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet. From the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which quite frankly are ridiculous okay if you want to know the truth. But we have to live with it. But I think you’re going to be happy, let me put it to you that way, I think you’re going to be very happy.”
Trump addressed firefighters and police officers at multiple stops on the surprise visit.
Listen to those cheers America!
God how we miss this man in office, America needs a real President again. Not someone who puts Americans last like Joe Biden.
how soon we forget….January 6th 2021…Trump was for the PO?? while they were being trampled attacked with iron bars and lethal apparatus!! Trump is for Trump and his huge ego
Trump is no longer my President. He started the covid restrictions and despite the science he still supports the jab and masks
Donald Trump should have never listened to Big Pharma and the medical establishment (Fauci and Birx) 2 weeks to slow the spread has turned into lockdowns worldwide and forced vaccinations (still only a threat at this point) for a virus they have to lie about to achieve 0.03% fatality numbers.
Less than a normal flu season so they have to light their hair on fire and employ fake news to do the same to terrify the public into compliance.