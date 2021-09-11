President Trump Makes Surprise Visit to NYPD and FDNY on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 (VIDEO)

The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump made a surprise visit to New York to visit with the NYPD and the FDNY on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The response was overwhelming with smiles, cheers, and love for President Trump.

President Trump was asked by a police officer if he was going to run again, and his response should please tens of millions of Americans.

“Oh that’s a tough question, actually for me it’s an easy question, I mean I know what I’m going to do. But we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet. From the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which quite frankly are ridiculous okay if you want to know the truth. But we have to live with it. But I think you’re going to be happy, let me put it to you that way, I think you’re going to be very happy.”

President Trump makes a surprise visit to NYPD and FDNY today on 20th Anniversary of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/8QbSjVkgdx — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) September 11, 2021

Trump addressed firefighters and police officers at multiple stops on the surprise visit.

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump makes surprise visit to the NYPD and FDNY on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11



“We’re not supposed to say it, but I’ll say it. We love the Blue.”



pic.twitter.com/L7TUnbrjcz — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 11, 2021

Listen to those cheers America!

NY Firefighters break out in applause over President Trump’s surprise visit today.



pic.twitter.com/wCxl5f5TKS — Tomas “Vote Yes To Recall” Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 11, 2021

God how we miss this man in office, America needs a real President again. Not someone who puts Americans last like Joe Biden.

