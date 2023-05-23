President Trump Holds Impressive 7 Point Lead Over Joe Biden in Rust Belt States of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin

Mar-a-Lago, FL — According to a new poll from Big Data Poll , President Donald J. Trump holds an impressive 7-point lead over Joe Biden in the Rust Belt states of Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

If the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election were held today, for whom would you vote?

45% President Donald J. Trump

38% Joe Biden

The survey shows President Trump is the only GOP candidate who can beat Joe Biden in a 2024 general election matchup.

If the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election were held today, for whom would you vote?

38% Joe Biden

34% Ron DeSantis

