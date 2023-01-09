President Trump Hammers Late Night Network ‘Shows’ in Latest Truth Social Shots Fired as Ratings Continue to Fall for Them

The 45th President of the United States is fired up on your Monday morning firing off shots at several groups over on his Truth Social platform, but one things for sure, he’s not wrong.

Trump hammered the late night network “shows” and said they were doing “really bad.”

It’s amazing that the late night shows almost refuse to make fun of Democrats or the Pretender in Chief in the White House right now, Joe Biden. It shows, and their ratings are tanking.

Since Trump has left office, Colbert’s liberal audience has shrunk to around 2 million viewer average in 2022, down 27% of his peak audience and losing his title as King of Late Night in recent months to Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, whose show “Gutfeld!” has edge out his CBS rival with 2.2 to 2.4 million viewers as of late. Gutfeld’s show by the way is brand new compared to the other late night shows, and he’s still kicking their teeth in.

“It’s kind of ironic that the biggest obstacle facing late night hosts is five foot four but yes, Greg Gutfeld has changed the game,” Failla quipped. “One, he’s attacking stories from an angle nobody is, and two, he’s never taking himself seriously which is the golden rule of comedy. Guys like Colbert never make fun of themselves!”

Perhaps one of the greatest falls in late night is that of “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, who largely remains apolitical in comparison to his direct competitors. In 2016, the NBC program reigned supreme in late night with 3.3 million viewers. In 2022, it has averaged 1.4 million, losing nearly 60% of its audience.

Fallon had Trump on after his critics didn’t want him to, and his interview humanized Trump and showed people how down to earth he really is, which caused liberals to turn on Fallon.

The one however who took the worse beating is probably “Jimmy Kimmel Live” who doubled down on gun control and other asinine narratives, and then told his fans not to watch if they didn’t like his stances.

“As a talk-show host, that’s not ideal, but I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Kimmel said at the time. “If they’re so turned off by my opinion on health care and gun violence, then, I don’t know, I probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway… Not good riddance, but riddance.”

In 2016, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” averaged 2.2 million viewers. In 2022, he’s plummeted to 1.5 million, losing more than a third of his audience.

Wow, those TRUMP Hating Late Night Network “Shows” are doing really badly…The worst ratings that those time slots have had (in Television History!). Why are the untalented fools who “host” paid so much? Does the DNC make a $contribution as a wing of the Democrat Party? They are all a total joke – Not Talent, No Laughs!

Do you watch any late night shows? The only thing my Dad watches is Greg Gutfeld, but outside of Tucker I can’t bring myself to even watch Fox News anymore.

Do you agree with President Trump that the late night shows are a disaster and losing big?

