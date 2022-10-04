President Trump Hammers Fake News Media’s Attacks on Herschel Walker, Defends Him and Backs Him

The fake news media is on the attack trying to derail Herschel Walker’s United States Senate bid against Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock who’s got a plethora of his own domestic violence issues.

The Daily Beast put out a hit piece on Walker claiming that he paid for an abortion back in 2009, yet they refused to release the name of the alleged person claiming it. They also refused to release the supposed canceled check they claimed to have that Walker wrote, as well as the receipt from the abortion clinic as we reported HERE at The DC Patriot.

In fact it was so bad, his own son Christian Walker less than a few hours after the Daily Beast hit piece broke, decided to unload on his father out of nowhere attacking him. There are countless interviews and social media posts where his son has defended his father as a good dad, like this one below.

The 45th President of the United States has seen enough, and issued this response today.

Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats. Interestingly, I’ve heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don’t. Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct.

They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past. It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election. With all that Herschel has accomplished, when you come from Georgia, and you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist. Don’t!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...