President Trump Hammers Biden and September Job Numbers Missing by 310,000

The September jobs report is an absolute disgrace and disaster, and President Trump sent out a letter to his supporters on Wednesday addressing the disappointing and pathetic numbers of the Biden Regime.
What a disgrace.
Month after month, Joe Biden and his administration continue to deliver a record LOW number of jobs.
Under my administration, the American People, and our economy, was thriving like never before. It’s a shame to see how quickly Biden DESTROYED our progress. Those who voted for him only have themselves to blame for our TANKING economy.
I tried to tell them this would happen, Matthew, but the Trump-haters and losers just wouldn’t listen.
What YOU think matters to me, which is why I need YOU to take this critical survey. I’ll look for your response tonight.
TAKE THE OFFICIAL TRUMP SURVEY HERE.
