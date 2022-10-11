President Trump Explains to His Followers How to Humiliate Joe Biden

Over the weekend, the 45th President explained to millions of Americans how to humiliate the current President Joe Biden.

Trump said during the Save America Rally, “This election is your chance to send a strong message to all of the arrogant, leftwing radicals who want to dictate what you can say, what you can think, and how you should live your life. I don’t think so.”

“With your vote, you can humiliate Joe Biden. Although, he’s pretty much been humiliated already. And the corrupt Democrat machine and you can declare that America will always remain a free, and maybe we can say free and fair, country. You can take the five worst presidents in American history, put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done in less than two short years. Look at what is happening to our country.”

The former president rallied in Minden, a small town near Lake Tahoe, to shore up support for Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo.

According to a Civiqs poll, which is an online opinion polling and data analytics company, released in September, found only 39% of registered voters approve of Biden as the midterm elections draw nearer, less than 30 days from today.

According to the online poll, “Joe Biden’s approval rating remained below 40% since last September after the deadly Afghan withdrawal.” They added, “It has slowly climbed after dropping to 29% in July.

And on Friday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in an interview on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, “Everything Biden touches has gone to garbage. If you look at the last two years, I cannot think of a period in American history where one administration has done more damage to the United States than Joe Biden in the last two years.”

