President Trump Excited to Kick Off Four-Day Speaking Tour—Dubbed the “History Tour”—with Bill O’Reilly

President Trump is on a historic four day speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly that kicked off in Sunrise, Florida yesterday, and will be in Orlando, Florida today among other stops.

Both venues in Florida on President Trump’s “History Tour” have sold more than 1,000 tickets for a minimum of $100 each, with VIP and premium tickets going for several thousand dollars each per @Newsweek.

The pair are expected to wrap up in Houston and Dallas next weekend with two more stops on the speaking tour.



Bill O’Reilly and President Trump are live at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL and O’Reilly asked him about Jan 6th. Trump responded with “Nov 3rd was the insurrection, Jan 6th was a protest.”

