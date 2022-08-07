President Trump DOMINATES CPAC Presidential Straw Poll in Dallas

The 45th President of the United States roared through the Conservative Political Action Conference’s CPAC’s straw poll for the 2024 presidential nomination with a dominating performance.

The final numbers, released on Saturday at the conference in Dallas, Texas showed that Trump was out in front with 69% support.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 24%, while Texas Senator Ted Cruz came in third with 2%. There were over a dozen candidates on the straw poll including former Secretary fo State Mike Pompeo, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Florida Senator Rick Scott all received 1% or less.

DeSantis was the heavy favorite that voters wanted to see as Trump’s Vice President, though highly unlikely as DeSantis is now the most loved and powerful conservative governor in America. He doesn’t need the Vice President spot, and more than likely won’t want it.

An unbelievable 99% of those who voted said they approved of Trump’s job as President.

Trump has been dominating straw polls at CPAC for years, even since he left office. He’s a freight train that the Republican Party and the Democrats don’t know how to deal with or handle.

“No Republican can stop Trump from the nomination; no Democrat can stop Trump from the presidency,” former White House counselor Steve Bannon told The Post.

