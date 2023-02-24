President Trump Delivers Message of Hope, Supplies to East Palestine, Ohio

Mar-a-Lago, FL — On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio to hear from the people of the community and deliver supplies to help those who are still affected by the train derailment. The East Palestine community warmly welcomed President Trump as hundreds of people lined the streets to show their support.

While on the ground in East Palestine, President Trump met with members of the police and fire departments, first responders, local and statewide officials, and residents to pledge his support for the community and to always fight on their behalf.

“We have told you loud and clear, you are not forgotten. You are not forgotten. We stand with you, we pray for you,” President Trump said in a speech at the East Palestine Fire Department.

President Trump thanks Ohio Senator J.D. Vance in an address to the East Palestine community

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance said in his speech : “President Trump, thanks so much for coming and shining a light on this community. We can’t forget about the people of East Palestine. We need to finish the clean-up effort. That’s the most important thing.”

President Trump meets with community members at the local McDonald’s

After meeting with local officials, President Trump treated first responders to lunch at the local McDonald’s.

The East Palestine McDonald’s franchise owner Steve Telischak praised President Trump for his “uplifting” visit.

The visit from President Trump served as a beacon of hope for the East Palestine community as they continue to navigate the aftermath of this disaster.

The Biden administration—which has largely ignored the victims of East Palestine— reversed a decision to withhold a FEMA emergency declaration once President Trump announced his visit to the Ohio town.

Sean Hannity of FOX News highlighted the residents of East Palestine, with one remarking, “honestly, I’m not surprised. [Biden and his administration] haven’t been to the border yet, so why would they come to East Palestine?”

When President Trump announced his trip to Ohio, Joe Biden was touring eastern Europe promising an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine. The mayor of East Palestine called Biden’s move “the biggest slap in the face.”

“I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all of the politicians get here, including Biden, they get back from touring Ukraine, that he’s got some money left over,” President Trump said in remarks at the East Palestine Fire Department.

President Trump receives a briefing from local first responders on the crisis in East Palestine

During his visit, President Trump offered a message to Joe Biden, who has yet to visit East Palestine: “ Get over here.”

President Trump speaks to the community at the East Palestine Fire Department

In an interview with Real America’s Voice , one East Palestine resident thanked President Trump, “We don’t get this kind of spotlight here, and he brought it here.”

FOX News’ Laura Ingraham spoke with an East Palestine couple who said President Trump’s visit “definitely helped lift spirits” of residents.

Tucker Carlson highlighted the efforts of Blue Line Moving’s John Rourke to partner with President Trump to deliver bottled water to the community.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



