President Trump Congratulates Glenn Youngkin on Virginia Governor’s Race Win

INCREDIBLE – Congratulations to GLENN YOUNGKIN, a true America FIRST Patriot who had my complete and total endorsement for Virginia Governor.

I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning.

The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before. Thank you to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and most particularly, to our incredible MAGA voters!

This was a BIG WIN, but we can’t stop now. We need to send a message to the Left that we will SAVE AMERICA.

Please contribute IMMEDIATELY to help me SAVE AMERICA and your gift will be INCREASED by 300%. >>

Thank You,

Donald J. Trump

45th President of the United States

