President Trump Claims ‘President Barack Hussein Obama Kept 33 Million Pages of Documents, Much of them Classified’ (DETAILS INSIDE)

The 45th President of the United States is firing shots, and one has to ask themselves, what exactly does he know?

The former President put out a statement late Friday alleging that former President Barack Hussein Obama kept over 33 million pages of documents, many of them classified. Now that’s interesting isn’t it?

The fireworks are just getting started in this saga as a nation is divided. One wants a big government with free handouts and a Gestapo federal police force at the helm, not realizing they are setting themselves up to be ruled.

The other side wants to be left the hell alone to raise their families, run their business, and to have the IRS and big government stay the hell out of their lives. We are a nation divided indeed.

You can read President Trump’s full statement below:

President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...