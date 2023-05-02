President Trump Arrives in Scotland with Son Eric to Amazing Ovation and Crowd [VIDEO INSIDE]

Former President Donald J. Trump arrived in Scotland on Monday and was welcomed by bagpipes, and fans to a country he has a great resort in.

The 45th President was looking to be in great form, and waved to the crowd as he landed on Trump Force One.

Welcome Home President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/lm2hpTUfHf — Trump International, Scotland (@TrumpScotland) May 1, 2023

Check out the bagpipes below:

President Trump arrives in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vnBs0VqKrb — VeBee🇺🇸✝️ (@VeBo1991) May 1, 2023

It must have been cold in Scotland for Trump to ask for this Beanie, but he pulled it off in style. President Trump was attending a ribbon cutting ceremony for his new golf course in Scotland (Aberdeen).

Giving President Donald Trump and his friends a warm welcome back to Aberdeen at Trump International, Scotland.

Giving President Donald Trump and his friends a warm welcome back to Aberdeen at Trump International, Scotland. @realDonaldTrump @EricTrump @chillipipers pic.twitter.com/7cuYqSB98S — Trump International, Scotland (@TrumpScotland) May 1, 2023

President Trump rocking the winter hat at the ribbon cutting ceremony for his new golf course in Scotland (Aberdeen). pic.twitter.com/Wu1jjKGpY0 —  DOUG IS MY GOV  (@DougIsMyGov) May 1, 2023

The international media much more respectful to the former President than the American media.

Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States, announced today the start of a new golf venture in Scotland: the MacLeod course, to be built at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire in honor of his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod.

Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States, announced today the start of a new golf venture in Scotland: the MacLeod course, to be built at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire in honor of his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod. pic.twitter.com/zfCIe0xt0M — Trump International, Scotland (@TrumpScotland) May 1, 2023

#TTUSA



🛩💞PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRIVES IN SCOTLAND – Trump said it was good to be back to the Home of his Mother.



🛩💞Trump has a fabulous golf course there. pic.twitter.com/kFEyZPEYhW — BelannF (@BelannF) May 1, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

