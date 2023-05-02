News

President Trump Arrives in Scotland with Son Eric to Amazing Ovation and Crowd [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

Former President Donald J. Trump arrived in Scotland on Monday and was welcomed by bagpipes, and fans to a country he has a great resort in.

The 45th President was looking to be in great form, and waved to the crowd as he landed on Trump Force One.

Check out the bagpipes below:

It must have been cold in Scotland for Trump to ask for this Beanie, but he pulled it off in style. President Trump was attending a ribbon cutting ceremony for his new golf course in Scotland (Aberdeen).

Giving President Donald Trump and his friends a warm welcome back to Aberdeen at Trump International, Scotland.

The international media much more respectful to the former President than the American media.

Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States, announced today the start of a new golf venture in Scotland: the MacLeod course, to be built at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire in honor of his late mother Mary Anne MacLeod.

