President Trump Announces Rally Saturday May 13, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa

Mar-a-Lago, FL — President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:00PM CDT.

Date and Time

Saturday, May 13, 2023

7:00PM CDT

Venue

Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

2251 George Flagg Pkwy

Des Moines, IA 50321

Timeline of Events

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets

Request General Media Credentials

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 5:00PM CDT.

