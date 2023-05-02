President Trump Announces Rally Saturday May 13, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa

Mar-a-Lago, FL — President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:00PM CDT.
Date and Time
Saturday, May 13, 2023
7:00PM CDT
Venue
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
2251 George Flagg Pkwy
Des Moines, IA 50321
Timeline of Events
8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
2:00PM – Doors Open
4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets
Request General Media Credentials
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 5:00PM CDT.
