President Trump Announces He Will Sue Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in MASSIVE Lawsuit

The 45th President of the United States on Wednesday morning followed through with his big First Amendment announcement and stated he will be filing a massive class action lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Both platforms as you know unjustly banned the President of the United States over politics, and worked diligently to silence his campaign on social media and thus committed serious election interference violations. That’s just common sense, that’s verifiable from all of the banned posts and videos even before the election.

Now President Trump is fighting back and taking the fight to those tech tyrants who banned him and others.

The lawsuits will focus on what President Trump alleges is a pattern of bias against his supporters on their platforms.

Trump was banned on social media after the Capitol incident on January 6, which has now turned into more of an inside job that the media and Democrats worked diligently to frame Trump and his supporters for.

“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as well as their CEOs,” Trump said.

TRUMP: "I am filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter as well as their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey." pic.twitter.com/4ioTL3REjr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2021

There is no better evidence that Big Tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States earlier this year,” Trump said, adding, “If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone, and, in fact, that is exactly what they’re doing.”

“I am filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter as well as their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey.”

The legal effort is being supported by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit formed by former Trump administration officials, Axios reports.

Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of the group, spoke before Trump at the press conference, saying it is bigger than Trump and his supporters.

Twitter permanently banned Trump in January and Facebook last month said Trump would remain suspended from its platforms for at least 2 years, only returning in 2023 if the risk to public safety has gone away.

45th President Donald J. Trump & @A1Policy Press Conference About Protecting Americans’ First Amendment Rights



WATCH LIVE! 🎥 https://t.co/HD9QojSgX8 — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) July 7, 2021

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...