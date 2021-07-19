PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AFRICA VOWS TO RESTORE ORDER

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa promised on Friday, to restore order to the country after a week of violence brought on by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Later Friday, In a press conference, Ramaphosa also authorized the deployment of 25,000 members of the South African National Defense Force to assist police forces.



The protests erupted when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence after refusing to testify at a state-backed inquiry that sought to investigate allegations of corruption while he was president, the AP reports.



As of July 16, at least 212 people have died and more than 2,550 people have been arrested in connection to the unrest, according to government reports.



On Saturday, South Africa residents cleaned up shopping centers and stores that had been looted during a week of shocking violence that rocked the country and left more than 200 dead.



South African leaders fear a fresh wave of violence by Zuma loyalists. Even without additional violence, there will be a ripple effect in the country’s food value chains for month to come.



The South African Human Rights Commission has condemned the lawlessness during the recent looting and unrest, and called on South Africa to emulate the late Nelson Mandela by upholding the law.



This is an ongoing event and will be updated as new developments occur.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...