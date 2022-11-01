President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States, Will Hold Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Nov 5 at 7PM EST

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT.
Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of Trump Endorsed America First candidates including Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate, in a state where the President’s 2022 endorsement record is undefeated, currently 8-0.
As Biden’s approval rating plummets , Pennsylvania crime spikes , and Pennsylvanians grapple with a 74% hike in heating oil , coupled with record inflation, just weeks away from winter. The America First Movement offers the Keystone State an alternative vision for America: safe streets, cheap gas, low inflation, and a thriving American economy.
Venue:
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
148 Aviation Lane
Latrobe, PA 15650
Special Guest Speakers:
Mr. Doug Mastriano, Candidate for Governor for Pennsylvania
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Candidate for U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania
Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District
Rep. John Joyce, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open
2:00PM – Doors Open
4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.
