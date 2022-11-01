President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States, Will Hold Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Nov 5 at 7PM EST

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT.

Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of Trump Endorsed America First candidates including Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate, in a state where the President’s 2022 endorsement record is undefeated, currently 8-0.

As Biden’s approval rating plummets , Pennsylvania crime spikes , and Pennsylvanians grapple with a 74% hike in heating oil , coupled with record inflation, just weeks away from winter. The America First Movement offers the Keystone State an alternative vision for America: safe streets, cheap gas, low inflation, and a thriving American economy.

Venue:

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

148 Aviation Lane

Latrobe, PA 15650

Special Guest Speakers:

Mr. Doug Mastriano, Candidate for Governor for Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Candidate for U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District

Rep. John Joyce, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...