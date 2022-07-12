President Biden Sells American Oil Reserves to Chinese Company With Ties to Hunter Biden

As was reported earlier last week, on Thursday, President Joe Biden sold some of the oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to China, while Republicans were demanding answers as to why. Tucker Carlson of Fox News said Biden should be impeached over it.

As noted by several news outlets, Biden’s actions cause concerns for national security and also raised questions given the connections between the Biden family and China in the past.

But there is more. Joe Biden is selling oil to a Chinese government company that is also continuing to buy Russian oil.

Biden’s energy department in April announced the sale of 950,000 SPR barrels to Unipec, the trading arm of the China Petrochemical Corporation. That company, which is commonly known as Sinopec, is wholly owned by the Chinese government. The Biden administration claimed the move would “address the pain Americans are feeling at the pump” and “help lower energy costs.”

The Biden administration also claimed the Unipec sale would “support American consumers and the global economy inresponse to Vladimir Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine” and combat “Putin’s price hike.” But as the war rages on, Unipec has continued to purchase Russian oil. In May, for example, the company “significantly increased the number of hired tankers to ship a key crude from eastern Russia,” Bloomberg reported. That decision came roughly one month after Unipec said it would purchase “no more Russian oil going forward” once “shipments that have arrived in March and due to arrive in April” were fulfilled.

It is bad enough, selling to a company directly owned by the Chinese government and basically helping China build up their reserve while depleting our own stores. But the company is also connected to Hunter Biden.

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner admonished Biden for selling “raw materials to the Communist Chinese for them to use as the want.”

“We were assured Biden was releasing this oil to America so it could be refined for gasoline to drive down prices at the pump. So right off the bat, they’re just lying to the American people,” Turner told the Washington Free Beacon. “what they’re saying they did and what they did are not remotely related.”

Turner also said the decision highlights the Biden family’s “relationship with China.” Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is tied to Sinopec. In 2015, a private equity firm he cofounded bought a $1.7 billion stake in Sinopec Marketing. Sinopec went on to enter negotiations to purchase Gazprom in March, one month after the Biden administrations sanctioned the Russia giant.

Attention, paging Congress. Doe anyone want to ask the proper questions and follow up on what’s going on here?

