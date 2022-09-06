President Biden Says All Americans Should STOP MAGA Republicans as if they Weren’t Americans at All

This article is brought to you by our friends at My Patriot Supply. Visit PREPAREWITHMATT.COM and save $250 off a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply today!

President Joe Biden called on Americans to stop MAGA Republicans, whom he consistently cast as a dark force against democracy, and as if they weren’t Americans, in his “Soul of the Nation” prime-time speech on Thursday.

It was in prime time but only one major network broadcast the speech live on Thursday evening.

While much of the president’s dark and brooding speech focused on demonizing MAGA Republicans, one particular moment took the demonization a step further when the president appeared to suggest that Americans take up the mantle of isolating Trump supporters.

The president portrayed MAGA Republicans as direct threats to American democracy saying, “MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people.”

The president continued, “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.”

Later, the president encouraged Americans to fight against this dark and wicked ideology, characterizing MAGA Republicans as a minority, even though 70 million people voted for Donald Trump.

Biden exclaimed, “We are not powerless in the face of these threats. We are not bystanders in this ongoing attack on democracy. There are far more Americans, far more Americans, from every background and belief, who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those that accept it.”

Continuing Biden said, “And folks, it’s with our power, within our hands, yours and mine, to stop the assault on democracy. I believe America is an inflection point. One of those moments that determines the shape of everything that is to come after. And now, America must choose, to move forward or move backwards. To build a future or obsess about the past. To be a nation of hope and unity and optimism, or a nation of fear, division, and darkness.”

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for their contribution in this article.

