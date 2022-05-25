PRESIDENT BIDEN CONTINUES DANGEROUS WAR RHETORIC DURING ASIA TOUR, THIS TIME WITH CHINA

President Joe Biden could be flirting with danger as he confirmed on Monday that the U.S. would get involved militarily if China invaded Taiwan.

Biden was asked during a press conference if the U.S. would fight the Chinese if its army invade Taiwan. Biden said, “Yes, that’s a commitment we made,” as he stood alongside Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The president went on to say that the White House’s agreement to comply with the ‘One China’ policy has not changed. The policy states that China only owns the People’s Republic of China, so the U.S.’s diplomatic dealings with Taiwan are not official. China claims that Taiwan is part of the Republic.

A White House spokesman told Fox, “As the resident said, our policy has not changed. He reiterated our One China policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.”

Biden also commented, “My expectation is it will not happen, it will not be attempted.” He also condemned China’s military exercises, accusing the Republic, which has around 2,185,000 active military members, making it one of the largest militaries in the world of “flirting with danger.”

​This brings remembrance of what former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said of Biden when he was vice-president, “I

​think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

China conducted military tests in tests in the disputed South China Sea on Friday, the same day Biden began his tour of Asia.

Chinese officials hit back at Biden’s comments. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the president’s comments invoked, “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition.”

“China has no room for compromise or concessions on issues involving China’s core interests such as sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wenbin said, adding a warning to the U.S. not to send false signals to Taiwan’s independence fighters and damage peace and stability in the region.

U.S. President Joe Biden, in Japan to launch a regional economic plan to counter China and reaffirm ties with a key Asian ally, began his visit by meeting with Emperor Naruhito https://t.co/GVviUmPJX5 pic.twitter.com/ScbETSuGzp — Reuters (@Reuters) May 23, 2022

Gordan Chang, the author of ‘The Great US-China Tech War,’ told Fox he felt Biden’s decision to tour Asia was centered around the rising threat of a possible Chinese invasion into Taiwan and was designed to send the message to Beijing that the U.S. is “no longer afraid” to go head-to-head against it.

It is evident that the Biden and China are connected, because the Chinese publicly warned Biden before he touched down in South Korea, not to talk about Taiwan. Then came the joint statement between President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, which specifically mentions Taiwan, Wenbin told Fox.

Biden’s second and final stop on this trip was Japan, where there were most likely a lot of Taiwan discussions, which was really what the United States was saying to Beijing is, “I’m not afraid of you anymore.”

While in Tokyo, Biden’s tour saw him meet with three new leaders, including the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Tokyo’s Kishida, and the new elected Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese. Referenced as the ‘Quad,’ the four countries were expected to discuss the Russian-Ukraine conflict, along with topics to dominate the agenda were China, North Korea, and economic opportunities.

Biden’s high stakes tour was scheduled to conclude Tuesday and will be headed back to Washington. Unfortunately, he couldn’t take back his disturbing comment that the U.S. would back Taiwan militarily, if needed. The comment has left his advisors scrambling to issue a clarification.

