News

President Biden Announces He’s Running for Re-Election in Cringe Worthy Recorded Video

- by Howard Roark - Leave a Comment

In news that no one on either side of the political aisle seems pleased with, President Joe Biden, who can’t remember what to say, where he’s at, and slurs his words most of the time announced that he’s running for re-election in 2024.

Biden is already 80 years old, and he’s not a young 80, he’s an old 80. Biden would be 82 years old if re-elected, an insane notion.

Check out the cringe worthy announcement video below. That’s right, it’s pre-recorded, and you only hear him 45 seconds out of the three minutes.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. http://JoeBiden.com

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Howard Roark

See author's posts

Related Posts

Legendary Musician Harry Belafonte Passes Away at Age 96

Glenn Beck Predicts Tucker Carlson’s Leaving Fox News will ‘Kill’ Fox News Offers Carlson a Job at The Blaze [VIDEO INSIDE]

‘The View’ Celebrates Tucker Carlson’s Dismissal from Fox News – Whoopi Leads The Crowd with The Wave as Ana Navarro Sings “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Howard Roark

View all posts by Howard Roark →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments