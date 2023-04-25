President Biden Announces He’s Running for Re-Election in Cringe Worthy Recorded Video

In news that no one on either side of the political aisle seems pleased with, President Joe Biden, who can’t remember what to say, where he’s at, and slurs his words most of the time announced that he’s running for re-election in 2024.

Biden is already 80 years old, and he’s not a young 80, he’s an old 80. Biden would be 82 years old if re-elected, an insane notion.

Check out the cringe worthy announcement video below. That’s right, it’s pre-recorded, and you only hear him 45 seconds out of the three minutes.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. http://JoeBiden.com

WATCH:

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That's why I'm running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let's finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

The guy can't even do live events or form complete sentences, and he's going to run again… absolutely ridiculous…



Worst Presidency in American history, and it's not even close.. https://t.co/VGtjpFNZ0S — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 25, 2023

