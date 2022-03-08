President Biden Announces Ban on Russian Energy Imports Sending Oil Markets Into Frenzy and Hurting Average Americans the Most

President Biden has done the unthinkable by banning Russian energy imports while failing to resume fracking and drilling on a mass scale in America. A move that will cause oil prices to shoot through the roof, and could send gas prices to as high as $10 per gallon in even Middle America, the fly over states.

During his White House remarks, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden acknowledged that the move would drive up US energy and gas prices for Americans, saying, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”

According to The Associated Press, the US will make the move unilaterally but are acting in close consultation with European allies, who are more reliant on Russian energy supplies and may not be able to join in immediately.

