News

Prepare for the Most Expensive Thanksgiving EVER Experts Say [Insane Prices Inside]

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

Last year under President Joe Biden set the record for the most expensive Thanksgiving on record, but on Joe Biden’s watch, no record is safe.

According to the experts that records going to fall this year.

Look at these spikes in prices.

Thanks to Biden, this Thanksgiving is shaping up to be the most expensive on record. Check out these insane numbers from inflation and prices.

Get the NEW Trump is Back 2024 Hoodie at FaithNFreedoms.com today!

Turkey: +21%
Stuffing: +69%
Rolls: +22%
Sweet Potatoes: +11%
Russet Potatoes: +23%
Green Beans: +25%
Peas: +23%
Pumpkin Pie Mix: +18%
Pie Shells: +26%
Whipping Cream: +26%
Milk: +16% Ham: +7%

Other items such as eggs are up 43% compared to a year ago, while butter and margarines are up whopping 34%.

According to Wells Fargo agribusiness analyst Brad Rubin, this will be the first time ever it will be cheaper to dine out for Thanksgiving than to dine in.

What else can you say America, but Let’s Go Brandon!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

WATCH! Lara Trump Warns DeSantis NOT to Run Against Her Father in Law and to ‘Wait Until 2028’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

BREAKING: China’s Xi Dresses Down Canada’s Justin Trudeau Like a Junior Associate for Leaking Their Conversation to Media

J.D. VANCE EXPLAINS IN OP-ED NOT TO BLAME TRUMP, THE PARTY NEEDS HIM NOW MORE THAN EVER

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anthony Peck
Anthony Peck
57 minutes ago

GOOGLE By following this simple steps on this website, you can bring from $5000-$8000 of extra income every month… All you need is a computer and a internet connection and you are ready to start. Learn how to make a steady income for yourself on following web address. for more info visit any tab this site …
open this web You can check more….. https://dollermake94usa.pages.dev/

0
Reply