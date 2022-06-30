PREGNANCY CENTERS ATTACKED BY ANTIFA AFTER SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE (VIDEO)

Following the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturn of Roe v. Wade, the left’s “Night of Rage” that was threatened didn’t materialize to the level a lot of too-online, pro-abortion fanatics had hoped. Even though cities didn’t burn, there was still serious damage done.

RedState reported that one attempt at insurrection at the Arizona capitol building escalated to the point where the senate was forced into recess and members were trapped. Smaller scale riots also broke out in Los Angeles, among other Democrat led cities.

For the most part, the police seemed fairly well prepared this go-round, and that paid dividends after an Antifa attack on a pregnancy center in Oregon was thwarted. according to a statement by the Eugene Police Department (EPD), things escalated to the point where DHS had to be called in.

Shocking: @EugenePolice in Oregon has revealed details about the #Antifa group of 75 who gathered to attack the Dove pregnancy resource center on Friday night. The militants gathered in black. They had backpacks filled with gear & one had a chemical pump. DHS had to get involved. pic.twitter.com/OoqlY9n40N — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

The crowd of Antifa began to grow after 9 p.m. local, with EPD responding to the unrest at the Dove pregnancy center. As described in the statement, the extremists were picking up rocks and one woman had a chemical pump (i.e. like you’d spray weed killer with). The indications is that the pump likely had an accelerant in it in order to start a fire.

Things eventually touched off after arrests were made due to disorderly conduct. The crowd tried to break through the police line and threw smoke bombs and water bottles. Some officers were injured in the scuffles. Multiple arrests were eventually made, though, in a place like Oregon. you can expect them to be back on the street shortly.

But while that attack was thwarted, another pregnancy center in Colorado wasn’t so fortunate.

So far, there has been little, if any, reporting on this attack from Antifa by any mainstream media outlets. Of course, we all know that wouldn’t be the case if there were right-wingers attacking an abortion clinic. That hypocrisy doesn’t just lead to political frustrations, it’s dangerous. Antifa and other pro-abortion extremists feel like they have a green light to lash out, and the press is helping create that environment.

There’s been very little pushback coming from the federal government. In this case, DHS was called in, but it was a local outpost that is duty bound to respond. On the national level, the DOJ and DHS have been essentially silent on left-wing violence, and we are seeing the results of that. Will the recent rash of attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers change that approach? I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were you.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...