PRAYERS UP: Granddaughter of Billy Graham Suffers 2 Heart Attacks

Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, the granddaughter of Billy Graham, was reportedly rushed to the hospital over the weekend after suffering two heart attacks with “no known cause.”

Anne Graham Lots, the mother, posted an urgent prayer request Tuesday.

“I am urgently asking you to join my family in praying for Rachel-Ruth,” she wrote on Facebook. “Please pray for her heart to stabilize; for accurate diagnosis and treatment; for the doctor’s supernatural wisdom; for peace and comfort for all of us.”

According to an update posted on Friday, Wright is slated to have gone home this weekend.

“God has heard and answered our prayers! Join us in praising Him! He has surely been an ever present help in times of trouble,” she wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of her daughter in the hospital bed.

“While the ER doctor initially thought Rachel-Ruth may have Broken Heart Syndrome, the cardiologist diagnosed SCAD: Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, which is extremely serious and resulted in her two heart attacks. Like the sunrise, the Light of God’s presence, compassion, wisdom and peace have been present in this darkness. Our ongoing prayer now is for Rachel-Ruth to recover her strength, health, and never again have any heart related issues,” Lotz explained.

“Thank you for praying with us,” she added, along with the verse Psalm 59:16: “I will sing of Your strength, in the morning I will sing of Your love; for You are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.”

Lotz originally said her daughter was rushed to the hospital Saturday night with a heart attack, followed by a catheterization. Then she had a second one Sunday afternoon.

“The mystery is that her heart has no blockages which can cause traditional style heart attacks. Hers is a very rare condition one doctor described as a ‘broken heart syndrome.’ There is no known cause,” Lotz said.

Both of them are involved in Christian ministry and she shared that she is now declaring a promise from Psalm 73:26 for her daughter.

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt prayers to the Graham family during this difficult time.



