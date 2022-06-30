PRAYERS NEEDED: Dr. Zev Zelenko Who Saved Millions of Lives During Covid Pandemic in Critical Condition in ICU

One of the Godly physicians with a massive heart, Dr. Zev Zelenko who saved millions of lives with his Covid protocols during the pandemic has been moved to critical condition in the ICU according to family and friends.

According to The Yeshiva World, Dr. Zelenko has been battling a serious case of progressive cancer for some time. In a recent video, he announced that the tumor had been found on his heart’s upper right ventricle, with a blood clot sitting above the tumor.

In 2020 Dr. Zelenko developed a protocol that included prophylaxis, early intervention, and treatment of high-risk patients with COVID-19. His treatment plan included zinc, low-dose hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin. It is known as, “The Zelenko Protocol.”

His protocol reportedly had a 99% success rate with high-risk patients.

Dr. Zelenko claimed his regimen was “a gift from God in response to tyranny.”

Dr. Zelenko's health has taken a very bad turn for the worst and he is a total fight for his life as I post this. Please pray harder than you ever have before he needs another total miracle from God to save him at this point.

Dr. Zelenko made this video from his hospital bed earlier this month:

All of us at The DC Patriot are encouraging our prayer warriors to pray very hard for Dr. Zelenko right now. Keep God’s hedge of protection around him, and pray for his family and close friends in this time as well.

