Powerful NEW Video Released by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ‘Florida Stands With Those Who Protect, Serve, and Keep Us Safe’

A powerful new video has been released by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Rumble that all Americans need to watch. Florida stands with our law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals who keep our state safe.

This is one of the most powerful videos we’ve seen put out by DeSantis who’s not talking presidential run in 2024, but all signs point to he may be the candidate as the radical left looks to indict former President Donald J. Trump to keep him from running.

Watch this powerful video below:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...