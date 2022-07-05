Powerful and Heartbreaking Photo Emerges from 4th of July Parade Shooting in Chicago Suburb

A heartbreaking and powerful photo by photojournalist Brian Cassella has emerged from the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago Suburb.
The photograph as you can see shows a Lake Forest police officer with his head buried in his hands and emotionally distraught after a shooter wounded over 30, and killed at least 6 during a parade on Monday.
No one takes the suicide rate of police officers into consideration, and its’ the highest of any profession in them world. It’s alarming, and the horrors they see never fully fade away. Thank you to all of our first responders for what you do, God be with you today.
The shooter identified by police as Bobby Crimo by police.
