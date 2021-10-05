Power-Hungry Fauci Declares That Americans Have No Constitutional Rights

Our Founding Fathers established the Constitution of the United States to restrict the government and preserve our rights that are given to us by God. Fauci and the godless government do not believe in God, thus they do not believe that you have inherent rights given to you by God. During a recent interview, Tony Fauci claimed that our rights are not absolute and should be taken away for our safety.

We all know that our Constitutional Rights have been slipping away for the past several decades. However, since 2020, that pace has been ramped up to warp speed as our government claims that this is a requirement to “protect us.”



They stopped us from worshipping God in church. They stopped us from peaceably assembling. They stopped us from voicing our grievances. They took away our freedom of speech. They are even working on taking away our guns. All of this over the past 18 months… and all in the name of public safety.



The Democrats tried to cover this up by saying that it’s a state of emergency, and only temporary. They repeatedly assured us throughout the past year and a half that they would not take away any of our constitutional rights. They are simply trying to protect us from this out-of-control pandemic that is killing people at a rate of less than 0.1%.



Tony Fauci decided to boldly declare what the Democrats typically only imply: You don’t have any Constitutional Rights.



During an interview over the weekend, Fauci made this claim:



“You are a member of society, and as a member of society reaping all the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society. And I think each of us, particularly of the context of a pandemic that’s killing millions of people, you have got to look at it and say there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.”



This outlandish statement should not surprise anybody, as Fauci has made similar statements in the past. However, this is one of the most outright unconstitutional statements made regarding vaccines and the ensuing mandates.



Most Democrats and government officials try to twist the Constitution to claim that vaccine mandates don’t violate the law, despite that putting conditions upon practicing our rights IS a violation. Fauci took a different approach… simply making what he believes is the moral argument that your Constitutional Rights do not exist.



Our Founding Fathers intended for this nation to be one where we are all free to live as we see fit. The role of the government was to protect our Constitutional Rights. Those rights are given to us by God and only recognized by the American government. This is an important distinction because of the fact that our government doesn’t have the authority to take them away if they didn’t give them to us in the first place.



The Democrats, the Left and the Globalists have all been trying to eliminate God from society. This has been intentional, and it all comes down to power.



Think about it: If they can eliminate God from society, they eliminate the One who gave us our Rights. If they eliminate the One who gave us our rights, now they have the authority to take them away. This is one of dangers of becoming a God-less society.



The other interesting thing about Doc Tony’s statement was that he wasn’t even saying that we have Constitutional Rights, but they’ll have to take them away. No. Instead, he simply stated that they are “what you consider your individual right of making your own decision…” It’s clear that he’s not confirming that we even have Constitutional Rights.



This is what happens when we give people too much power without any checks and balances, which is how our government is setup right now. Fauci is our nation’s most powerful man, and he answers to no one. He wasn’t elected. He doesn’t care about the Constitution or the American way of life. He’s simply an out-of-control tyrannical dictator wannabe that needs to be put in his place… and that’s not as the leader of the free world.



Let’s get down to brass tax: We have Constitutional Rights. Those rights are, in fact, given to us by God. We are created in His image and have value because of that fact. Our Founding Fathers understood this and established the American experiment in order to reflect those values.



The fight over Constitutional Rights is not a selfish one, as the Left often time claims. Rather, it’s a fight over the value of human life. It’s a fight over the existence of God. It’s a fight over whether each and every person is created in the image of God and has been deemed valuable as an individual creation. Any attempt to strip Americans of our Constitutional Rights is a direct attack on the very person of God.



I simply will not tolerate that.

