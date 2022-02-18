Popular ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Says He Won’t Be Attending SAG Awards Over Vaxxine and Mask Mandates

“Yellowstone” is considered by many to be the best show on all of television, ratings show it, fans love it, and it’s got a phenomenal story line.

One of the most popular characters on the show Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd said he won’t be attending the SAG awards because of the vaccine and mask mandate requirements.

“I’m sorry. I sure was looking forward to walking the red carpet in my big black American hat and my Justin Boots……and represent my culture and heritage. But I’m not going to be able to do that. I apologize to all y’all out there who are a part of my culture and heritage. […] It’s no offense to anybody or anything. It’s just my beliefs.“

Forrie isn’t just a TV cowboy for those that don’t know, he’s the real deal America. he was born and raised on a ranch and got his start acting as a stuntman when Hollywood needed someone who knew how to do cowboy sh*t.

If you haven’t watched Yellowstone, Smith plays the senior rancher Lloyd, who was involved in probably the most dramatic scenes of season 4, and is a mainstay on the show.

It’s amazing that in this liberal world, Smith has the courage to make a stand and take a stand for his beliefs, and we salute him.

Thank you for standing strong Forrie, it’s needed in a weak and fickle world.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...