POLICE STATE: US States Move Towards Mandatory Drivers License Age Verification to Access Porn Sites Like Pornhub and Others: Are Guns, Ammo, Churches, and Liquor Next?

After a Louisiana law passed that requires porn websites to verify users are 18 years or older last months several other states are now considering adopting the measure as well.

The move would introduce age-verification measures so minors cannot access the sites.

In the Louisiana case, verification can be done by using a government-issued ID like a drivers license.

Websites like Pornhub prompt users in the southern states with a “check my age” verification page before accessing the main site.

Now before you say “this is a good idea” let’s reverse course for a minute, shall we? What if it was a guns and ammo site, and you had to show your ID to access it, which will surely be down the pipeline soon enough as you cannot buy guns or ammo unless you are over the age of 18 and 21 in some instances.

Would you be okay then? We’re not pushing or promoting porn here at The DC Patriot, but we are saying is government overreach and oversight is what’s wrong with America. This isn’t on Pornhub or the people you elected. This is on YOU as parents to police your children, pay attention to what they’re doing, and to actually be adults.

The fact that parents in today’s society are too lazy continues to cause this kind of government overreach as usual.

According to the Free Speech Coalition, a non-profit trade association of the adult industry, their “Age Verification Bill Tracker’ shows Arkansas, Virginia, Florida, South Dakota, West Virginia, Kansas, and Mississippi are quickly moving towards passing age-verification laws.

What would we do without big brother looking out for us? Are you cool with every time you watch a rated R movie the government knows and has your ID? What about every time you look at a new gun, or ammo? What about checking out an article on a new bourbon? Get it yet?

Oregon, Texas, South Carolina, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arizona have introduced or plan to introduce age-verification laws as well.

The owner of Pornhub MindGeek is now required to ask Louisiana based users to verify their age. MindGeek also owns YouPorn, Brazzers, and Redtube.

“Louisiana law now requires us to put in place a process for verifying the age of users who connect to our site from Louisiana. The privacy and security of the Pornhub community is our priority, and we thank you for your cooperation,” the Pornhub website tells Louisiana-based users.

You would have to be a moron to think that with technology today that this would keep children from accessing it. This is completely on parents, and you willing to give up a little freedom and liberty for “security” means that you deserve neither.

Conservative lawmaker Rep Laurie Schlegel spearheaded the Louisiana age-verification law. In December she tweeted:

“Online pornography is extreme and graphic and only one click away from our children. This is not your daddy’s Playboy. And if pornography companies refuse to be responsible, then we must hold them accountable. This law is a first step.”

Lawmakers are stepping up a campaign to block unfettered access to porn websites, but shouldn’t this be the minor’s parents responsibility to know what their children are doing, or to put internet-blocking software on their devices?

First its blocking porn (which we’re not advocating for) then they block access to guns, ammo, liquor, religion, churches, social media, etc. This is how tyranny starts, please don’t be this stupid America.

