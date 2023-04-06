Police Say Two Dead in Murder Investigation at Rogers, Arkansas Hotel

The Rogers Police Department says they are investigating a murder at the Staybridge Suites on S. 52nd Street in what appears to be a double murder.

Spokesperson Keith Foster said that a call came in around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday and Rogers Police, Fire, and Bentonville police responded to the scene.

Foster said two people were found dead, a man, and a woman.

The Spokesperson said one of those people was the suspect, but said he could not release at this time whether it was the man or the woman.

Foster also said that two crimes had occurred at the hotel, one where the initial murder occur and the second where they found the suspect.

Police are not releasing the identities of the two people at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

