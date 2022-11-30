Police Release Video of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott Murdered During Traffic Stop [EXTREMELY GRAPHIC – UNEDITED VIDEO]

When someone asks why we at The DC Patriot back the blue, what you are about to witness is the very reason. This is horrendous and horrific, and heartbreaking, all rolled into one.

New Mexico – Boring Media Group has obtained graphic video released by the New Mexico State Police Department showing one of their Officers being gunned down during a traffic stop.

The stop occurred on February 4th, 2021 near the New Mexico/Mexico border.

The last 2 hours is sped up due to no audio but it shows the incredible emergency response to a horrible situation. It also truly shows how long rescue workers tried in vain to save Officer Jarrott’s life on the side of the road that day.

The offender was chased soon after for several miles by several agencies and during another gun battle this POS was taken out his miserable existence.

This video is for LAW ENFORCEMENT training purposes ONLY! Please be respectful.

[EXTREMELY GRAPHIC!! VIDEO UNEDITED VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]

