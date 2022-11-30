Police Release HORRIFYING Video of Philadelphia Officer Shot in the Head at Point Blank Range [GRAPHIC VIDEO INSIDE]

The Philadelphia Police Department is hoping that you can help identify and bring this wanted monster to justice by releasing the video of a horrific shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority Enforcement Officer.

WARNING — The Surveillance video you are about to watch is extremely disturbing.

The video shows the officer walking along the sidewalk in a downtown area, and also shows the suspect walking up to the officer at Frankford Avenue near Orthodox Street last Friday.

Police say the man then opened fire at point blank range and critically wounded the officer. Yes, by some miracle he is still alive.

If you have any information about this horrific incident, you’re urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

[GRAHIC CONTENT WARNING BELOW – VIDEO]

WATCH:

