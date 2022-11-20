Police Provide NEW UPDATE in Murder Mystery Involving Four University of Idaho Students Who Were Brutally Stabbed to Death

Police on Friday provided new updates five days after four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in a home near campus.

The killer who stabbed four University of Idaho students is still at large and police do not have a murder weapon.

The identify of the attacker or attackers is still not known.

The four deceased students were identified on Monday: 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho.

According to a new update from police on Friday, detectives do not believe the mystery man seen in the Twitch video from the surveillance video of a food truck the two girls visited was involved in the murders.

The other two female roommates who were home during the murders are cooperating with law enforcement and were not involved in the murders either.

There was no forced entry and the sister of one of the slain students said a lot of people knew the keypad code to the front door of the home.

The autopsies, which were completed on Thursday, revealed each victim was stabbed multi times and there were no signs of sexual assault.

All four victims were likely asleep at the time of the attack, KREM reported.

There were defense wounds on at least one of the victims bodies.

According to CNN, the victims were found on the second and third floors of the home.

KREM reported:

Investigators have determined that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video streamed on Twitch at a food truck called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.

Investigators also learned that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at a fraternity house on the University of Idaho Campus. By 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence on King Road.

The four victims were likely asleep at the time of the attacks.

There were some defensive wounds found on parts of the victims’ bodies.

Each victim was stabbed multiple times.

There were no signs of sexual assault.

Detectives do not believe two other roommates that were inside the home during the murders were involved in the attacks.

Detectives also do not believe a hooded male seen outside the food truck Kaylee and Madison visited that many have speculated online about was involved in the murders.

Reports that the victims were tied and gagged are not true.

As part of the investigation, detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters on King Road to locate possible evidence.

Detectives have checked with local businesses to see if a “fixed-blade knife” had recently been purchased.

