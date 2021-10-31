Police On High Alert at Malls, Shopping Centers Outside DC Following ISIS Threat

Police and authorities in Northern Virginia are on high alert following an ISIS threat against malls and shopping centers outside the US Capitol this weekend.

According to CBS News, police were stepping up their presence through Halloween into the runup of Election Day.

“We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis reportedly said Friday.

A federal intelligence chief said this week that the terror group is pushing lone wolves to attack targets without support, the article stated.

“Right now we’re seeing a dramatic increase — or an increase — in online activity by media operations associated with different al Qaeda elements and Islamic State,” said John Cohen, Department of Homeland Security intelligence chief, according to the network.

“It’s just our responsibility to have a greater presence, to be more aware and to ask the community to have their eyes and ears peeled for suspicious activities,” Davis reportedly said, in the wake of accelerated threats.

