Police Officer Fired After Rayshard Brooks Shooting Has Been Reinstated for Wrongful Termination Board Rules

A police officer who shot and killed a man who resisted arrest in Atlanta last summer has been reinstated after an oversight board ruled he was wrongfully terminated and should be reinstated.

Garrett Rolfe had worked for the Atlanta Police Department for more than seven years before being dismissed for “maltreatment or unnecessary force.”

Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after brooks ran and fired a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges. In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said Rolfe will remain on administrative leave until his criminal charges are resolved.

The order signed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Civil Service Board (CSB) cited a variety of issues with what it called the city’s “failure to comply with several provisions of the code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony.” The board ultimately concluded Rolfe was “not afforded his right to due process.”

Rayshard Brooks’ name and case would become the latest rallying point in an ever-growing list of the left protesting and rioting around America. His death sparked protests in Atlanta and around the country. Unfortunately for Rayshard, you don’t get shot for the police when you don’t resist arrest, and steal a taser from a police officer.

Rolfe’s attorneys maintain he was legally justified and acting in self-defense when he shot and killed 27-year-old Brooks who scuffled with officers and grabbed the Taser of Officer Devin Brosnan during the encounter.

“We are very excited that the Civil Board says that due process matters,” Lance LoRusso, attorney for Garrett Rolfe, told CNN in a statement. He added that Rolfe’s reinstatement will likely take some time, but his intentions are to get his client back to work.

On the night of June 12, 2020, Rolfe and Brosnan were called to the fast food restaurant because Brooks had fallen asleep while in the drive-thru lane, according to authorities.

The officers arrived and questioned Brooks, conducting sobriety tests for about half an hour, according to police body camera footage. Officers tried to handcuff Brooks, saying he’d had too much to drink to be driving, but Brooks resisted arrest. The Black man managed to grab an officer’s Taser and fled, then as officers were in pursuit and fired the taser at the Rolfe.

It’s safe to say if you would resist arrest and fight police, steal an officers taser, if you were able to get the officers legal weapon, you’d definitely use it.

“It is important to note that the CSB did not make a determination as to whether officer Rolfe violated Atlanta Police Department policies. In light of the CSB’s rulings, APD will conduct an assessment to determine if additional investigative actions are needed,” Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Anthony Grant told NPR.

The fact again that we’re even having this discussion shows how clueless the majority of Americans and the media truly are.

