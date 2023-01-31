News

Police in England on the Hunt for Wanted Man Dale Poppleton

Police in England have launched an appeal for information on the whereabout of a wanted man with links across the area and northern England.

Dale Poppleton is said to be wanted in connection with a serious offense.

The 41-year-old is said to have connections across the north of England, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Poppleton, of Bradford, is described as a white male, medium build, and 6 feet one inches tall. He is very distinctive in his look according to police as half an ear on his right side is missing.

He is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area, but the north of England. He was last seen in East Yorkshire.

The authorities have been barred out to locate Poppleton, bu the is deliberately evading police, they say.

Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked to not approach him as he is very dangerous and to call police immediately on 999 or 101, quoting the crime reference of 1230018345.

Information can also be given via westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

