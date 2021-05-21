Police Hunting Man Who Raped and Stalked Multiple Women in Philadelphia Over Several Days

A horrifying scene coming out of Philadelphia as police are reporting that a man has been stalking and raping multiple women over the last few days in what looks to be a serial rapist.

Police are now searching for a man who they believe sexually assaulted and stalked several women in the Philadelphia area and tired to kidnap a woman at gunpoint at a King of Prussia hotel over a several-day span.

The majority of the victims were employees of various gentlemen’s clubs throughout Philadelphia, police stated.

The first incident occurred on May 15 at 2:45 a.m. when a bartender left Sin City, a club on the 6100 block of Pssyunk Avenue, and was followed by a man driving a silver Dodge Charger. The man followed her all the way to her home in Media, Pennsylvania. Police said the bartenders boyfriend was home at the time and the driver fled the scene.

A witness at the club said they remember the Charger had no visible tags.

Then on May 16 around midnight, a woman left Delilah’s, a gentlemen’s club on the 100 block of Spring Garden and drove to her home in West Norriton Township, Pennsylvania. At some point she noticed a grey Dodge Charger that was following her. She tried to evade the vehicle by making several turns and eventually went to a Wawa store in order to get the Charger’s vehicle tag. She noticed the tag was covered though. The woman then called 911 and filed a report with West Norriton Police.

Just hours later, at 5 a.m., a woman was sitting inside her vehicle at the 3400 block of North 11th Street when she noticed a man exit a vehicle that was parked several cars ahead of her. The man approved her, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded she exit the car. He then moved her to an alley and raped her, police said. The suspect in the incident is a stock Black male with braids wearing all black clothing. Police also said he was driving a grey Dodge Charger with tinted windows and no tags.

Then on May 17 at 9:30 p.m., a woman left her job at Oasis Club on 6700 Essington Avenue and drove to her home on the 1500 block of Hamilton Street. When the woman entered her apartment parking garage she noticed a grey Dodge Charger that piggybacked the security gate and followed her vehicle.

The woman continued driving to the third level as the Charger parked three cars from her. The driver then got out and started walking around before the woman exited the garage and called 911.

On May 18, a woman left a gentlemen’s club at 2700 Front Street and returned to her apartment on the 900 block of North 8th Street at midnight when she noticed a man in her apartment complex. The man started to slide along the wall towards the woman who ran away to a neighbor’s apartment while screaming. The man fled away, again in the Grey Dodge Charger with no tags.

Several hours later at 10:20 a.m., two women were inside their apartment on the 900 Block of North 8th Street when a man posing as an electrical worked gained access into their home. The man pulled out a handgun, sexually assaulted and robbed both women, police said.

Both victims were employees of Cheerleaders Philadelphia, a gentlemen’s club.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a chunky build between his mid-20’s and early 30’s standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 wearing long dreadlocks and multi-colored clothing. Once again he was driving a silver or grey Dodge Charger with tinted windows and no tag.

Thursday night, police confirmed with NBC10 they believe the same suspect also tried to kidnap a woman at a hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, shortly before 4 p.m., police responded to the Crowne Plaza Hotel on 260 Mall Boulevard. They were met by a woman in the hotel lobby who was suffering from a head wound.

The woman told police she had been working out in the hotel fitness room when she was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and demanded that she leave with him.

The woman refused and started to run for the door when the man struck her in the head with the gun. The woman was eventually able to escape and ran to the lobby for help. The man was last seen running out of the lobby doors of the hotel.

The suspect’s description matched the descriptions in the Philadelphia incidents, according to police. Police also said the man was driving the gray Dodge Charger with no license plate.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call Philadelphia police or Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.

