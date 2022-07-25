Police Get Strange Message on Napkin at Restaurant, What Came Next Was Exactly What They Deserved

It’s not often that police officers stop in during a shift to get some food at a restaurant, and they get a message written on a napkin. But this is one story that has to be told.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department posted a picture of a special napkin on their Facebook page, and it quickly went viral.

The Facebook post explained that two officers were dining at a local Chili’s restaurant when a table near them got up to leave, a teenage girl stopped on her way out and handed them a napkin. The napkin had a short but powerful message which read – “Thanks for keeping us safe.”

Someone also paid for their meal anonymously, but that’s to all! Another customer gave them gift cards.

The officers took to Facebook to share this amazing gesture that touched them and asked all of us to share, and many were happy to oblige them.

There has been a ridiculous anti-police movement in America lead by the radical left in our government, so stories like this are rare in 2022. Check out what the officers said:

As many of you are aware there has been a significant anti police movement over the last few years. It can cause those of us in Law Enforcement to want to give up. It seems though that the normally silent supporters are speaking out to support the profession. As an example yesterday a coworker and I met at chili’s for lunch to discuss many things. We were surrounded by people on all sides. As a nearby table got up to leave a teenage girl from that table laid a napkin on our table that said “Thank you for keeping us safe”. This young lady touched us in a way she might not have realized and before we could react to it the family walked out. We sat there and talked about what a fantastic gesture.

Next a female walks up with two young kids and tells us that her 5 yr old son who is deaf always wanted to meet a police officer. We interacted with our young friend. They walked off. As we finished our meals and asked for our checks the waitress told us the table behind us bought our food. That was the table that left us our note. The waitress spoke about how much she supported us and could not thank us enough. What great people.

So we got up and headed toward the front door and were stopped by the lady who introduced us to her son. She handed my coworker and I a gift card and told us how she really appreciated what we do. She spoke of her family in the military and she supports the military and law enforcement. She went on to say she always wanted to join but she is also deaf and could not. As I looked at her I could see true emotion in her eyes and she appeared to be tearing up. We tried to refuse the cards but she was having none of it. She said she wanted to buy our dinner but the other table did and bought us the cards instead. She left as we walked out. How awesome are all of these people!? We actually said to each other, let’s just stay at Chili’s forever!

I’m normally not a big ask you to share person but in this case please share in hopes that these gestures make it back to the people who did them so they will know just how appreciated and POWERFUL their actions were.

This is how you treat our officers and first responders America, we have to get back to doing what we do, and that’s Making America Great Again for everyone! We cannot let the radicals attack our way of life, our values, our police officers, our freedoms, and everything they want to destroy. They want to remove the history of America and make their own, we cannot allow that to happen.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Get the NEW “Trump Was Right” Shirt from our friends at FaithNFreedoms.com by clicking the image below!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...