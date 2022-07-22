Police Finally Reveal Reason Why Attempted Kavanaugh Assassin Called 911 Outside Justice’s House

Police have finally released the reason the insane man Nicholas Roske called 911 outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home as he was planning to assassinate him.

Nicholas Roske tested his sister, according to local law enforcement before he abandoned his plans to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Roske was armed with a gun, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a screwdriver, zip ties, and a bunch of other gear when officers with the Montgomery County Police Department took him into custody last Wednesday morning near the Maryland home of Justice Kavanaugh.

“The suspect arrived by taxi and observed the U.S. marshals, and he turned around to contemplate his next move,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones went on to say in a statement given to the Washington Post. “This is when he texted his sister and told her of his intentions, and she convinced him to call 911, which he did.”

According to a report from Fox News, during the 15-minute call, Roske was heard saying that he was “having thoughts” and that he traveled from California to “act on them.” When he was asked if he had access to any weapons, he stated he had a gun that was currently in a suitcase that was “ziptied shut.”

The report noted that it isn’t known what the brother and sister were saying to each other during the text conversation, however, police believe that whatever communication that took place between the two of them is what led to his abandoning his plans to kill the Supreme Court justice.

“Roske later told cops that he had been upset about a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that suggested the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. He also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, an affidavit said,” the report said.

Not long after the arrest was made, neighbors of Roske’s back in California stated that police officials raided his home, Fox News report stated.

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...