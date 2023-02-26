Police Bodycam Footage Showing Arrest of Triple Murder Suspect RELEASED – Alleged Perp Was Screaming Like a Baby When Handcuffed (VIDEO)

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released the police body cam footage Thursday showing the arrest of triple-murder suspect Keith Moses, who was detained Wednesday for killing three people and injuring two others.

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor previously broke the news on Moses’s arrest.

KSAT Channel 12 News reported that the deceased victims are 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons. The two victims wounded in the shooting are the mother of the 9-year-old girl and news photographer Jesse Walden.

The incident took places at the crime-ridden Pine Hill neighborhood, which is known by residents there as “Crime Hillls.”

A local news team, Spectrum News 13, was there covering a deadly shooting in the area when this transpired.

The bodycam you will see below shows Moses screaming “they’re killing me,” and the typical “I Can’t breathe,” and “let me go” as Sheriff deputies are arrested the alleged triple murderer and placing him in handcuffs.

WATCH:

This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. pic.twitter.com/KS7hx1Q2V2 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

The firearm is removed from the suspect’s pants and deputies report the firearm is “still hot,” meaning it was fired recently.

The video continues with Moses continuing to ball like a baby.

KSAT News reported that Moses was taken to a local hospital for evaluation based on his “I can’t breathe” cries. Another local station, WKMG, reported he had to be subdued after resisting hospital staff and sheriffs’ deputies.

Moses has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Augustin. More charges are expected.

Moses has a long criminal history. His record includes charges of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft.

He had no business walking the streets of Orlando. Now three people are dead due to the legal system’s failure.

