‘Pocahontas’ Elizabeth Warren Wants Feds to Mandate 16-Year-Olds Ability to Vote

Senator Liz Warren (D-MA), also known as “Pocahontas,” and one of her fellow radical leftists from Georgia, Nikema Williams, a democratic representative in the lower chamber, are now pushing an election agenda item they seem to think will work great in very state. And just like mandatory COVID vaccinations in the military, they now say the federal government needs to force their brilliant scheme on everyone in the country as a mandate.

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reported that the two democrats introduced the Youth Voting Rights last Monday, which would require states to establish voting pre-registration processes for 16- and 17-year-old children.

Under the mandate, every state will be forced to implement a process under which “individuals may apply to register to vote in elections for Federal office in the State at any time on or after the date on which the individual turns 16 years of age” to ensure they can vote as soon as they turn 18.

You can rest assured that Warren and her cohorts wanting to do this isn’t out of the kindness of their hearts. It isn’t to help the kids who might turn 18 nearer to election time take their civic duty seriously or make the registration process easier to manage for the states’ election officials. No, it’s all about power and more votes for them.

According to a 2022 Harvard Youth Poll, democrats tend to have an advantage among younger voters. Fifty-five percent of likely voters prefer Democratic leadership, while 34% prefer Republican leadership.

Usually, Democrats get redundant ideas from what they are already doing in their own blue states. This exact thing is already happening in the state of California, according to the secretary of state office’s website, which has a hip-looking, lower-case title on the main page: “pre-register at 16. vote at 18.”

The DCNF report added that states could even make registration available “for minors who are younger than 16 years of age, and there is no minimum age requirement for pre-registration suggested within the bill.” Shouldn’t they get to decide on their own? Or, are we just going to let their parents register them when they get their social security number?

Aren’t we trying to take away our children’s childhood too quickly already? Let them enjoy this time in their lives as it passes by too quickly as it is.

